Japan is considering “all possible options” in response to newly announced U.S. tariffs on auto and auto part imports, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday.

“Various options are available, and we must assess which will be the most effective,” the prime minister said before an Upper House budget meeting. “At this time, we are keeping all possibilities in mind.”

Ishiba didn’t directly answer a question on whether new tariffs would violate a 2019 trade agreement in which Japan lowered tariffs on American pork and beef products to avoid higher duties on autos exported to the United States.