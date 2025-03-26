Scopely’s $3.5 billion purchase of the hit game Pokemon Go this month is part of larger strategy to build a business through acquisitions as the video-game industry overall struggles.

Scopley’s goal, according to Co-CEO Javier Ferreira, is to have a portfolio of successful titles that can support each other in an $178 billion industry that was essentially flat last year. While mobile games like Pokemon Go are at the core of Scopely’s business, the company is developing or considering acquiring PC and console titles. Ferreira said massively multiplayer online role-playing games are "interesting,” although he declined to say if the company was making one.

"There's consolidation happening in the marketplace,’’ Ferreira said in an interview from the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco last week. "What's driving it is that it's become increasingly difficult to achieve growth and success.”