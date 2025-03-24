China sought to reassure foreign corporate chiefs of the country's business potential when Vice Premier He Lifeng met with the heads of Apple, Pfizer, Mastercard, Cargill and others on Sunday.

He also met with pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly, medical device company Medtronic and specialty glass maker Corning, a commerce ministry statement said.

Beijing is keen to woo foreign investment amid heightened geopolitical tensions, as policymakers try to boost domestic consumption in a slowing economy to offset the impact of U.S. tariffs.