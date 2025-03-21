Japan and China are set to hold their first economic dialogue in six years on Saturday, an event aimed at reducing tensions as the Asian giants face trade pressure from the United States.

China is Japan’s largest trading partner but the two nations have been at loggerheads over issues including a territorial dispute and a ban imposed by Beijing on seafood from Japan following the release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Surveys show Japanese firms in China have become more pessimistic about doing business in China due to rising geopolitical tensions, deteriorating bilateral ties and stiff competition from Chinese firms. Still, the scale and close proximity of the Chinese market means it is in Japan’s interest to maintain stable relations.