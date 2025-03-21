Japan's Astroscale, a company specializing in removing orbital junk, has agreed with Bengaluru-based space companies Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace to collaborate on technology and services, it said on Friday.

The tie-ups will "hopefully" result in an orbital services bid for Indian clients "in one to two years," which would mark Astroscale's first operations in Asia-Pacific outside its home, President Eddie Kato said.

"India has been on our top list of possible markets" with established space capabilities, where Astroscale's on-orbit servicing technology would meet demand, Kato said. Astroscale is also interested in South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia and Australia, he added.