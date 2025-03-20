SoftBank Group has agreed to acquire semiconductor designer Ampere Computing in a move that further broadens the Japanese investment firm’s push into artificial intelligence infrastructure.
SoftBank is buying Ampere in an all-cash transaction that values the Santa Clara, California-based firm at $6.5 billion, according to a statement.
The deal for Ampere, whose early backers included Oracle and private equity firm Carlyle Group, adds to a wave of chip companies looking to capitalize on a spending boom in AI.
