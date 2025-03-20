Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group quit the banking industry’s largest climate alliance, joining domestic peers in walking away from a group abandoned by U.S. and Canadian heavyweights.

Japan’s biggest lender has withdrawn from the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), a spokesperson said Wednesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. MUFG will continue to work diligently on addressing climate change, the bank said.

MUFG follows Tokyo-based rivals Nomura Holdings and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in leaving the climate group. The latest exits have emerged after a wave of NZBA defections since December by the largest banks in the U.S. and Canada, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America and Royal Bank of Canada.