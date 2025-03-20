Hino Motors, a subsidiary of Toyota, pleaded guilty on Wednesday over a multiyear emissions fraud scheme in the United States and must pay $1.6 billion in penalties, the U.S. Justice Department said.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith in Detroit accepted the Japanese truck and engine manufacturer's guilty plea and sentenced the company to pay a fine of $521.76 million and serve five years of probation during which it will be prohibited from importing diesel engines it manufactured into the United States.

The court also entered a $1.087 billion forfeiture money judgment against the company.