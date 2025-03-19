Malaysia is making great strides in its effort to become a major player in the global semiconductor industry as it looks to capitalize on a surge in demand driven by the artificial intelligence explosion but analysts warn it faces headwinds.

The country's signing of a major deal with British chip giant Arm this month was the latest step toward achieving its goal of producing its own top-end chips in the next five to seven years.

But experts say internal constraints such as a talent crunch, funding problems and other supply chain gaps are key hurdles the country must overcome if it is to compete with top regional industry giants such as Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.