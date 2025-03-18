The U.S. Justice Department has asked a Washington court to postpone oral arguments in a lawsuit filed by Nippon Steel against the U.S. government for blocking its planned acquisition of United States Steel, it was learned Monday.

The department has requested that oral arguments over former President Joe Biden's order nixing the buyout proposal be delayed from April 24, according to informed sources.

The move is apparently aimed at giving the administration of current U.S. President Donald Trump time for renewed talks with the Japanese steelmaker so that it can decide on the fate of the acquisition proposal.