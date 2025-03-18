Polymer Capital Management, a Hong Kong-headquartered hedge fund, is launching two Japan-focused funds this year to tap into the robust demand for the world's third-largest stock market, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The move will see the $4 billion multimanager Asian hedge fund heavyweight joining a wave of fund launches in Japan.

One of Polymer's new funds will adopt an equity long/short strategy and allocate capital across a team of 30 portfolio managers, with an initial target size of $500 million.