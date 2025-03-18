Alaska's governor and state representatives will visit Japan and three other Asian countries starting this week to court investors for a natural gas project that President Donald Trump says could pump trillions of dollars into the U.S., although Japanese energy firms remain skeptical.

Officials from the state-run Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) and development partner Glenfarne Group will visit allied Asian countries "to update industry leaders on Alaska LNG's economic and strategic competitive advantages, and discuss opportunities for participation," AGDC spokesperson Tim Fitzpatrick said.

The officials want to transport gas south from Alaska's remote north via a $44 billion, 1,300-kilometer pipeline, to be shipped as liquefied natural gas to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.