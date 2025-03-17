The Bank of Japan is seen holding rates steady this week as it made a move at the last policy board meeting and because the economy faces significant uncertainty related to tariffs.

“There is no urgency to act following the 25-basis-point hike to 0.5% at the previous meeting in January,” wrote Masamichi Adachi, an economist at UBS Securities, in a report released last week.

The bank’s policy board meets this week for two days and will announce its decision on Wednesday. In January, the BOJ voted to raise its short-term policy rate to 0.5% from 0.25%, taking it to the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.