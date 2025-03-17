The upcoming World Exposition in Osaka Prefecture offers an opportunity for small manufacturers in the prefecture to showcase their sophisticated technologies to the world.

Aiming to help people address issues they face in their daily lives, small local manufacturers are collaborating for product development, with the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry liaising among them.

Products in experimental and test phases will be exhibited at the Expo, to be held on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay for six months from mid-April.