Intel on Wednesday announced tech industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan as its new chief executive, boosting shares of the U.S. computer chipmaker struggling to catch up in the artificial intelligence race.
Tan told the Intel team his focus would be on engineering, saying it "won't be easy" to overcome challenges faced by the company.
Tan, who was born in Malaysia, will start as Intel chief on March 18, according to the company.
