When the European Commission announced plans to ease its regulation for how much carbon dioxide each manufacturer’s new cars can emit this year, it threw into question a deal between the world’s biggest automaker and the top seller of fully electric vehicles.

Toyota was among the manufacturers that disclosed its intent to pool the fleet of vehicles it sells in the European Union with Tesla. The Elon Musk-led company will over-comply with the commission’s standards — since it only sells electric vehicles (EVs) — and it has raked in billions of dollars over the years from helping rival manufacturers comply with increasingly stringent emissions rules.

Now that the EU is planning to amend its standards to allow manufacturers to meet tougher targets averaged out over the next three years — offering leeway if they fall short in 2025 — Toyota and other carmakers that were planning to pool with Tesla for this year may need much less help than envisioned back in January.