Struggling Nissan is set to make a fresh start with a leadership change to replace CEO Makoto Uchida next month.
Nissan announced Tuesday that Chief Planning Officer Ivan Espinosa will be assuming the role starting in April in a bid to turn around the Yokohama-based automaker.
All eyes are on how the new Mexican chief will plot a rebound and whether he will revive the recently failed megamerger talks with Honda under Uchida's leadership.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.