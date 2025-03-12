Struggling Nissan is set to make a fresh start with a leadership change to replace CEO Makoto Uchida next month.

Nissan announced Tuesday that Chief Planning Officer Ivan Espinosa will be assuming the role starting in April in a bid to turn around the Yokohama-based automaker.

All eyes are on how the new Mexican chief will plot a rebound and whether he will revive the recently failed megamerger talks with Honda under Uchida's leadership.