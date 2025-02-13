The megamerger between Honda and Nissan is now officially off following weeks of talks, the two automakers confirmed on Thursday in a statement.

“It’s very unfortunate that we could not find the common ground to take a step toward the merger,” said Honda President and CEO Toshihiro Mibe.

The automakers explored the deal, which would have created the world’s No. 3 vehicle producer, as a way to reverse their declining fortunes.