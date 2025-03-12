Japan continues to see pay hike momentum among major companies in this year’s spring wage negotiations, with a number of such employers agreeing to solid salary increases on Wednesday.
The spring offensive — known as shuntō — involving major Japanese firms is a critical factor to setting a wage hike trend nationwide.
Wednesday saw many large companies showing their offers and agreeing to robust pay increases amid severe labor shortages and high inflation.
