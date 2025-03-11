The windswept, rolling countryside of Minamisoma feels like the middle of nowhere, but it is actually at the heart of a critical strategy for Fukushima Prefecture.

Inside a gleaming compound operated by Fukushima Innovation Coast Framework, a throng of startups are developing robots, rockets and drones within the city.

The framework is a national project founded in 2017 with the aim of economically rebooting the region following triple meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant caused by the 2011 earthquake-triggered tsunami. Under the project, 387 companies reside in 15 of Fukushima's municipalities.