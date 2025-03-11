Japan’s trade minister has failed to win an immediate exemption from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff campaign even as he doubled down on the request in his first in-person discussions with U.S. counterparts.

"We have requested that Japan should not be subject to the tariff measures that the U.S. government has announced so far,” trade minister Yoji Muto said. "We explained Japan’s position on the impact on Japan’s industry and with regards to the development of the business environment and expansion of investment and employment in both Japan and the U.S.”

Muto spoke with reporters from Washington after he earlier met with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett. Muto said that he got the impression during his meetings that Washington takes Japan’s contribution to its economy seriously, with the U.S. emphasizing that its focus is on reviving the U.S. manufacturing industry.