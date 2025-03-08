Trade Minister Yoji Muto will visit the U.S. next week as Tokyo steps up efforts to seek a reprieve from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff campaign.

The visit is set to take place from March 9 to March 11, just before the president’s extra levies on steel and aluminum are expected to kick in on March 12, Japan’s Trade Ministry said Friday. Muto is expected to meet his counterpart, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to the ministry.

Japan is seeking an exemption from Trump’s blanket 25% duty on the metals. The Asian nation, which is the biggest foreign investor in the U.S., is also looking to be excluded from Trump’s reciprocal tariffs that are planned from April 2. Japan also wants to discuss a proposed 25% tariff on foreign car imports that may be announced the same day.