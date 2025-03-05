East Japan Railway, or JR East, has said that it will start developing a new bullet train series, E10, for the Tohoku Shinkansen Line, which links Tokyo and the Tohoku region.

The first train from the E10 series, which will succeed the E2 and E5 series trains, is slated to be completed in autumn 2027 ahead of the start of mass production, according to the plan announced Tuesday.

JR East aims to put the next-generation shinkansen series into commercial service in fiscal 2030, with each E10 train having 10 cars.