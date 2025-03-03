Seven & I Holdings Chief Executive Officer Ryuichi Isaka is stepping down from his position, the Nikkei newspaper reported without citing sources.

Stephen Dacus, the board member leading a special committee evaluating a proposed takeover by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard, will replace Isaka, the newspaper said.

Dacus joined as an external member of Seven & I’s board in 2022 when it was revamped amid pressure from activist investor ValueAct Capital Management to focus on convenience stores. He was previously senior vice president of Japanese apparel marker Fast Retailing and the Japan head of Walmart, currently Seiyu Holdings, according to the Seven & I website.

Pressure for growth is rising after a counterproposal by Seven & I’s founding Ito family and Itochu for a ¥9 trillion ($59.9 billion) management buyout collapsed last week, sending the shares tumbling and leaving the company to carefully consider all strategic options, including the proposal from Couche-Tard.

The buyout plan was initially put together in November to fend off Couche-Tard’s takeover offer, which had valued the Japanese retailer close to $47 billion. With the management buyout off the table, Seven & I’s Isaka had little choice but to finally enter negotiations with the Canadian retailer.

Shares briefly extended gains after the report, rising as much as 4.6% before paring.