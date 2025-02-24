The Trump administration has taken aim at China with a series of moves involving investment, trade and other issues that raises the risk ties may soon worsen between the U.S. and its top economic rival.

In recent days, U.S. President Donald Trump has rolled out a memorandum telling a key government committee to curb Chinese spending on tech, energy and other strategic American sectors. The administration also called on Mexican officials to place their own levies on Chinese imports — a move that comes after Chinese firms moved production to the U.S. neighbor to get around duties the Republican enacted in his first term.

The U.S. also proposed fees on the use of commercial ships made in China to counter the nation’s dominance in the production of the vessels. Chinese shipping stocks fell on Monday, while the benchmark CSI 300 Index fluctuated. The yuan traded onshore rose 0.2% to 7.2359 versus the dollar as of 12:30 p.m. in Shanghai.