In a drab office in China's industrial heartland, Andy Xiao frets over the future of his shoe materials business, now straining under sweeping tariffs imposed by Donald Trump.

The U.S. president has targeted friend and foe alike since taking office a month ago, notably slapping additional 10% duties on products imported from China.

The move could affect hundreds of billions of dollars in trade and may worsen if the mercurial magnate follows through on his threats of even higher customs levies.