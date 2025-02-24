Japan is grappling with the challenge of ensuring stable energy supplies in the wake of Russia's full-fledged aggression against Ukraine, which started three years ago.

In particular, the fierce global competition for liquefied natural gas has led to spikes in electricity and gas bills, which heavily weigh on the finances of Japanese households.

Japanese power and gas companies are struggling to diversify sources of LNG amid the risk of disruptions in imports from Russia, which account for nearly 10% of Japan's overall LNG supply.