A high-level Japanese group, including a former prime minister, has drawn up plans for Elon Musk's Tesla to invest in Nissan following the collapse of its merger talks with Honda, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The proposal, led by former Tesla board member Hiromichi Mizuno, is being supported by ex-premier Yoshihide Suga and his former aide Hiroto Izumi, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

The group is hopeful that Tesla will become a strategic investor, since the members believe it is keen to acquire Nissan's plants in the United States, according to the report.

Suga's office said it was not aware of a plan to encourage Tesla to invest in Nissan. Suga stood down as prime minister in 2021 but remains a member of japan's lower house, representing a constituency in Nissan's home prefecture of Kanagawa.

Nissan declined to comment on the report, while Tesla did not respond to requests for comment. Izumi and Mizuno were not immediately able to be contacted.

Nissan shares closed 9.6% higher after the report. The automaker and Honda ended talks to forge a $60 billion car company last week. Nissan said it will seek new partnerships.

Nissan in recent weeks has been searching for a strategic partner in the tech industry, with some board members suggesting Tesla and Apple as ideal targets, the report said.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Sources have said that Nissan was open to working with new partners, with Taiwan's Foxconn seen as one candidate. Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said last week that Nissan and Foxconn had not held talks at management level.