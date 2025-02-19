IPhone components maker Murata Manufacturing is weighing whether to move some of its production capacity to India, reflecting a global realignment of the supply chain toward the world’s most populous country.

The Kyoto-based maker of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) sees growing demand in India and is running simulations for what it would take to dial up its pace of investment there, according to Murata President Norio Nakajima.

"We’ve been making our newest capacitors mostly in Japan, but customers are asking us to manufacture more overseas due partly to business continuity planning purposes,” Nakajima said.