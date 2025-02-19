Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. will buy a stake in an Australian iron ore project for $5.3 billion, in a bet that the global steel industry will need high-quality raw materials to support its push to go green.

The company will take a 40% holding in the Rhodes Ridge site in Western Australia from two minority shareholders, it said in a statement. Rio Tinto Group — one of the world’s top two iron ore suppliers — will continue to hold 50% of the project, which is slated to start production in 2030.

The swoop on an untapped resource reflects major shifts in the iron ore market as China’s economy slows and steelmakers face a daunting task to decarbonize. While demand is growing at a slower pace than in the boom years of this century, more high-grade material is needed to produce steel with greener technology.