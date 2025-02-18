Central Japan Railway (JR Central) unveiled a specially painted shinkansen bullet train Monday with the theme of Fantasy Springs, a new area of the Tokyo DisneySea amusement park.

The train, which features characters of popular Disney movies including "Frozen," will make up to two round trips a day between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations from Friday to mid-September. It is the first specially painted shinkansen train to operate since the Tokaido Shinkansen line opened in 1964, JR Central officials said.

"We hope (passengers) will feel as if they're in a dream while traveling on the Shinkansen," JR Central President Shunsuke Niwa told a news conference in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture.