President Donald Trump said he would unveil new tariffs on automobiles, adding to a wave of sweeping import levies as he seeks to remake global trade relationships and pressure companies to move production to the U.S.

"We are going to do that on around April 2,” Trump told reporters Friday in the Oval Office, as he signed an executive order on energy policy.

The move is the latest in a rapidly widening trade war as Trump delivers on his campaign pledges to institute sweeping tariffs on U.S. allies and rivals alike. It comes a day after Trump unveiled his most expansive measure yet, ordering his administration to develop plans for imposing reciprocal tariffs on numerous trading partners, an effort to address what he says is a system that is tilted against the U.S..