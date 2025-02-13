The leaders of Canada’s provinces and territories took their case against tariffs to Washington on Wednesday, trying to deliver a message that they can help the new administration boost economic growth and compete with China.

For the first time, all 13 of the country’s premiers were in Washington together, lobbying Republican lawmakers against President Donald Trump’s proposed import taxes.

"There were some very frank moments across the table, and they urged us to take the president at his word, and so we will certainly do that,” British Columbia Premier David Eby told reporters shortly after a meeting at the White House on Wednesday.