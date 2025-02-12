Thailand is setting its sights on becoming a global gaming hub, with plans to build a casino industry that generates billions in revenue, draws some of the biggest names in the business and benefits a thriving tourism sector.

But experts warn success will come only by playing its cards right on regulation, an area in which Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has a patchy record, such as its botched efforts to legalize cannabis in 2022.

"They want a transparent process that will protect their investment with appropriate regulation," said Fredric Gushin of Spectrum Gaming Group, which helped Singapore build its casino industry into the world's No. 3, after Macau and Las Vegas.