Tokyo has asked U.S. President Donald Trump to exclude Japanese companies from his fresh tariffs on steel and aluminum, just days after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held his first summit with Trump.

The request was made on Wednesday, Trade Minister Yoji Muto told reporters, adding that the government will closely examine the impact of U.S. tariff measures on Japanese companies and will take necessary actions.

Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also conveyed Tokyo’s vigilance over the matter in separate news conferences.

Earlier this week, Trump ordered 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports effective from March 12, saying they would aid struggling industries in the U.S.

Trump had said the move would be made "without exceptions or exemptions" — though the president later said he would give "great consideration" to Australia's request for an exemption for the steel tariffs due to that country's trade deficit with the U.S.

Meanwhile, Canada, Mexico and the EU on Tuesday slammed Trump's "unjustified" decision to impose the tariffs, which have raised fears of a broader trade war.

South Korea, the fourth-biggest steel exporter to the United States, also said it would work to protect its companies' interests.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Seoul would seek to reduce uncertainties "by building a close relationship with the Trump administration and expanding diplomatic options."

In another potentially worrying development for Japan, Trump has also signaled that he would look at imposing additional tariffs on automobiles. The U.S. president also said he was examining measures on pharmaceuticals and computer chips, and has promised an announcement Tuesday or Wednesday on broader "reciprocal tariffs" to match those of other governments.