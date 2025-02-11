Japan's digital trade deficit hit a record ¥6.65 trillion in 2024, more than tripling from 2014 when comparable data began, a government report shows.

The data covered international trade in digital-related services, including payments of copyright fees for music and video distribution services and fees for cloud computing services, as well as online advertising fees.

In digital trade, Japan's imports have been rising faster than its exports, amid the dominance of global information technology giants such as Microsoft and Google.

According to the Finance Ministry's preliminary balance of payments report, released Monday, Japan enjoyed a record current account surplus of ¥29.26 trillion in 2024, thanks to higher dividend and interest receipts from abroad and a smaller trade deficit.

Meanwhile, it logged a goods and services trade deficit of ¥6.51 trillion, weighed down by the digital trade balance, although its travel account surplus reached a record high, supported by an increase in visitors from overseas.

According to an estimate released by the trade ministry in October last year, Japan's digital trade deficit is expected to reach ¥10 trillion in 2030, roughly equivalent to its crude oil imports in 2024.