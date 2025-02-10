A historic shake-up of the Middle East is starting to draw international investors, warming to the prospects of relative peace and economic recovery after so much turmoil.

President Donald Trump's proposal that the U.S. take over Gaza may have thrown a curveball into the mix, but the fragile ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, Bashar Assad's ouster from Syria, a weakened Iran and a new government in Lebanon have fed hopes of a reset.

Egypt, the region's most populous country and a key negotiator in the recent peace talks, has just managed its first dollar debt sale in four years. Not too long ago, it was facing economic meltdown.