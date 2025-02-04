One of the biggest casualties of Donald Trump's potential tariffs on Mexico and Canada is likely to be the Japanese automaker that can least afford the pain: Nissan.

While it's unclear whether the U.S. President will follow through with his promised 25% levies after agreeing to a 30-day pause on Monday, the blowback would be profound for Japan's No.3 carmaker, which is struggling to turn itself around and is in talks to merge with Honda.

The U.S. is the top market by vehicle sales for Nissan and bigger rivals Toyota and Honda. All three Japanese automakers make some of their most popular U.S. models in either Canada or Mexico. As such, the impact of the tariffs would be significant for all three, analysts and industry experts say.