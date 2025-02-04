Fuji Media has had an abysmal start to 2025.

The broadcaster’s reputation is in tatters as a sexual harassment scandal involving one of its most famous TV hosts has dominated the news in Japan. Advertisers have fled, the company has slashed its earnings forecast, top executives have resigned in disgrace and it has become synonymous with corporate dysfunction, symbolized by a news conference from which television cameras and some media were banned. This was followed by a second briefing that stretched into an unprecedented 10-hour marathon during which journalists grilled management until 2 a.m.

So it may come as a surprise that the company’s shares have surged 45% this year, making it the best-performing stock on the benchmark Topix index.