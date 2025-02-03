Japan's benchmark 225-issue Nikkei share average lost more than 1,000 points in trading Monday morning, with a wide range of stocks coming under selling pressure due to U.S. President Donald Trump's high tariffs policy.

At 9:24 a.m., the index of 225 selected shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime section stood at 38,454.38, down 1,118.11 points, or 2.83%, from Friday.

On Friday, Trump announced a levy of 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports and an additional 10% tax on Chinese goods that would come into force on Tuesday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will retaliate against Trump's new tariffs with a 25% levy on U.S. imports.