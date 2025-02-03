U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canada and Mexico will threaten production at automakers across North America and send record vehicle prices even higher, with about a quarter of a trillion dollars in trade set to be disrupted.

Trump on Saturday followed through on his warning to impose 25% tariffs on imports from the two countries, blaming the flow of migrants and drugs over the U.S. borders — as well as large trade deficits — for the move. Barring a surprise, the tariffs are set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, giving manufacturers less than 48 hours to figure out what to do.

"The auto sector is going to shut down within a week,” said Flavio Volpe, president of Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association. "At 25%, absolutely nobody in our business is profitable by a long shot.”