Tariffs in the United States date back to 1789, when Alexander Hamilton saw them as a solution to two crises facing the newborn republic: a desperate need to raise revenue and a desire to industrialize a nation that seemed dangerously dependent on England.

But in modern times, they have almost always been a negotiating tool — economic coercion in the service of diplomacy, a cudgel to force other nations to the table. What makes U.S. President Donald Trump’s move Saturday against Mexico, Canada and China different is that he seems uninterested in pursuing deals.

For now, at least, the tariffs, in his view, are the point, a means of bolstering the nation’s finances as he simultaneously seeks territorial expansion and strategic advantage over an increasingly assertive China.