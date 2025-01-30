Apple has been secretly working with SpaceX and T-Mobile to add support for the Starlink network in its latest iPhone software, providing an alternative to the company’s in-house satellite-communication service.

The companies have been testing iPhones with the Starlink service from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, according to people with knowledge of the matter. In an under-the-radar move, the smartphone’s latest software update — released Monday — now supports the technology.

The tie-up comes as a surprise: T-Mobile has previously only specified Starlink as an option for Samsung phones, such as the Z Fold and S24 models. Apple, meanwhile, already provides a Globalstar offering that lets consumers send texts and contact emergency responders when out of cellular range.