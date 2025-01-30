Promising a "simplification shock," the European Union will unveil a much-anticipated blueprint to revamp Europe's economic model on Wednesday, as the bloc struggles to keep up with China and the United States.

Coming early in EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's second term, the publication of the "competitiveness compass" aims to mark a change of tack toward a more business-friendly Brussels.

Faced with U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats and China's fast ascent in key industrial and digital sectors, as well as the need to make giant investments in artificial intelligence, the 27-nation bloc is under pressure to make life easier for its firms.