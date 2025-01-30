The Finance Ministry in its quarterly report released Thursday raised its economic assessment for Hokkaido, citing steady personal consumption.

The ministry kept its economic views unchanged for the remaining 10 of the country's 11 regions covered in the report.

The latest report was released after the ministry's local bureaus reported economic conditions for the past three months in their respective regions at a meeting of their chiefs held Thursday.

On consumption, the ministry left its assessments unchanged for 10 regions, while upgrading its view for Hokkaido.

"While demand related to the year-end and New Year's holidays and other events was firm, consumers have become more budget-minded in response to price increases," a supermarket operator in Fukuoka Prefecture was quoted as saying in the report.

On production, the ministry raised its views for the Tohoku region, the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo, and the region centered around Fukuoka but lowered its assessments for the Hokuriku region and the Chugoku region. While the production of parts for smartphones and vehicles was sluggish, demand for semiconductors for artificial intelligence was strong.

On tourism, the ministry upgraded its view for Okinawa Prefecture. It left its assessments on employment unchanged for all regions.

The ministry kept its view on the overall Japanese economy intact, saying that it was gradually recovering.