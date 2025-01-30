Japan’s real rates clearly remain in negative territory even with last week’s interest rate hike, and the Bank of Japan will keep raising rates if its economic outlook is realized, according to Deputy Gov. Ryozo Himino.

"Given that real rates continue to be very much in the red, an easy monetary environment’s been maintained,” said Himino, in the first public speech from a board member following the BOJ’s latest rate hike.

"Looking ahead, it depends on the economy, prices and financial circumstances, but if our economic and price outlooks are realized, we’ll hike rates accordingly,” he said in a speech at a conference hosted by Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo on Thursday.