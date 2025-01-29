Sony Group is appointing Hiroki Totoki as chief executive officer, a stamp of approval for the longtime finance chief's push to expand the Japanese company's entertainment reach.

Along with outgoing CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, Totoki helped steer the Tokyo-based technology conglomerate to focus on growing its entertainment offerings. Last year alone, the company expressed interest in potential acquisitions ranging from Paramount Global to domestic publishing house Kadokawa.

That focus on content — which spans PlayStation games, anime, music and movies — is bolstering revenue and profit at Sony. In the September quarter, operating profit grew 76% amid sluggish demand for its smartphone components and image sensors, used by the likes of Apple and Xiaomi.