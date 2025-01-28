U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters Monday that Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok and that he would like to see a bidding war over the app.

Microsoft declined to comment. TikTok and ByteDance did not immediately respond to requests for a comment outside regular business hours.

TikTok, which has about 170 million American users, was briefly taken offline just before a law requiring its Chinese owner ByteDance to either sell it on national security grounds or face a ban took effect on Jan. 19.