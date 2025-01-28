Investors sold technology stocks across the globe on Monday as they worried that the emergence of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model would threaten the dominance of current AI leaders like Nvidia, shaving $592.7 billion off the chipmaker's market value. Last week, Chinese startup DeepSeek launched a free AI assistant that it says uses less data at a fraction of the cost of incumbent services. By Monday, the assistant had overtaken U.S. rival ChatGPT in downloads from Apple's app store.

This led the tech-heavy Nasdaq to fall 3.1% on Monday. Nvidia was the Nasdaq's biggest drag, with its shares tumbling just under 17% and marking a record one-day loss in market capitalization for a Wall Street stock, according to LSEG data. Nvidia's market-cap loss on Monday was more than double the previous one-day record, set by Nvidia last September.

The Nasdaq's next-biggest drag was chipmaker Broadcom, which finished down 17.4%, followed by ChatGPT backer Microsoft, which fell 2.1% and then Google parent Alphabet, which ended down 4.2%.