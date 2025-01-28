U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants to enact across-the-board tariffs that are "much bigger” than 2.5%, the latest in a string of major signals Monday that he’s preparing widespread levies to reshape American supply chains.

"I have it in my mind what it’s going to be but I wont be setting it yet, but it’ll be enough to protect our country,” Trump told reporters Monday night.

Asked about a report that incoming Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent favored starting with a global rate of 2.5%, Trump said he didn’t think Bessent supported that and wouldn’t favor it himself. He said he wanted a rate "much bigger” than 2.5%.